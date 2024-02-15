Soccer-Arsenal v Man Utd to break Women's Super League attendance record

Left Menu

Arsenal's Women's Super League game with Manchester United this weekend is set to break the league's attendance record, after the club announced on Thursday that the clash at the Emirates Stadium is a sell-out.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 20:25 IST
Arsenal's Women's Super League game with Manchester United this weekend is set to break the league's attendance record, after the club announced on Thursday that the clash at the Emirates Stadium is a sell-out. More than 60,000 tickets and all hospitality packages have been sold for Saturday's game and Arsenal should break their own record of 59,042, which they set in December against Chelsea.

"We are grateful for the incredible support we've had all season," Arsenal Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham said. "Our supporters' unwavering commitment and following, coupled with the performance of our team and the hard work of everyone behind the scenes at our club, has made this moment possible."

This is the second occasion the stadium has sold out for a women's game, after their Women's Champions League semi-final second leg against VfL Wolfsburg last season, when 60,063 people attended the match. When Arsenal won the Champions League in 2007, then known as the UEFA Women's Cup, a crowd of 3,467 turned up for the second leg of the final at Meadow Park.

The record attendance for a women's club game in England was set at last year's FA Cup final where 77,390 people watched Chelsea defeat Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

