Rugby-Italy flyhalf Garbisi joins Toulon from Montpellier

Italian flyhalf Paolo Garbisi has joined Toulon from fellow Top 14 club Montpellier, his new club said on Thursday. Garbisi has 33 caps for Italy, and has been at Montpellier since 2021 and won the Top 14 in 2022, after joining from Benetton where he won the Pro14 Rainbow Cup in 2021. The 23-year-old, whose younger brother Alessandro is also an Italy international, started both recent Six Nations defeats by Ireland and England.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 21:04 IST
The 23-year-old, whose younger brother Alessandro is also an Italy international, started both recent Six Nations defeats by Ireland and England. Toulon say he will join after the end of the Six Nations tournament. The move comes after French hooker Christopher Tolofua went in the opposite direction, signing with Montpellier until 2027.

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

