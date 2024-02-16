Left Menu

Soccer-Inter Miami will be my last club, says Uruguayan Suarez

Inter Miami will be the last club Luis Suarez plays for, the Uruguay striker said on Thursday. Suarez, who also played for clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, has won 138 caps for Uruguay since 2007. Inter Miami kick off their MLS campaign against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.

Inter Miami will be the last club Luis Suarez plays for, the Uruguay striker said on Thursday. Suarez, 37, signed a contract with the Major League Soccer side last year for the 2024 season after a stint with Brazilian club Gremio.

He reunited with former Barcelona team mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he won four LaLiga titles in five years in Spain. "Inter Miami will be my last club, my family already know that. I don't have a date yet, but it's the last step," Suarez said in an interview with Uruguayan radio station Del Sol.

"I'm ready for this last challenge, but there is an inevitable fatigue and, in the end, I want to have quality of life in the future," he added. Suarez, who also played for clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, has won 138 caps for Uruguay since 2007.

Inter Miami kick off their MLS campaign against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.

