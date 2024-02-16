Soccer-Mbappe tells PSG he is leaving - report

France captain Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris St Germain that he is leaving the club in July as a free agent seven years after joining them, The Athletic website reported on Thursday.

Mbappe, a member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning team, signed for PSG from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros ($194 million) to become the second most expensive player ever after Brazilian Neymar, who joined the French champions the same year for 222 million euros. "Mbappe has communicated his decision to PSG but the terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed. An official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in the next few months," the report said.

The 25-year-old striker, who helped the capital club win five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, is PSG's all-time leading scorer with 243 goals in 290 appearances. PSG have not responded to a request for comment.

Mbappe last year sent a letter to PSG

stating that he would not take up the option to extend his contract by a year when it expires in June. He has long been linked with Real Madrid, reportedly rejecting a 200 million euro ($215.36 million) offer in 2021. He was again set for a move to the LaLiga side in 2022 before announcing a contract extension with PSG before the transfer window opened.

PSG, who lead the Ligue 1 standings by 11 points, host Nice on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)