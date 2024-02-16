Cricket-Jurel, Ashwin rearguard helps India reach 388-7 against England

Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin forged a 57-run partnership for the unbroken eighth wicket to steer India to 388 for seven at lunch on day two of the third test against England on Friday. After the hosts resumed on 326-5, England removed overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav early but Ashwin and debutant Jurel kept India on course for a 400-plus total.

Jurel was batting on 31, which included a six via an audacious ramp shot against Mark Wood, while Ashwin was on 25. All-rounder Ashwin also gave England a helping hand after his run down the middle of the pitch saw India hit with a penalty of five runs.

England, who will start their first innings 5-0, did not have to wait long for a breakthrough after play resumed at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. James Anderson removed Thursday's nightwatchman Kuldeep caught behind for four.

Jadeja, who completed his fourth test hundred on day one, looked surprisingly tentative and gave a return catch to bowler Joe Root to depart after 112, which included two sixes and nine fours. But Ashwin and Jurel managed to keep England at bay, surviving Wood's short-ball barrage with a heavily-manned leg side.

The five-test series is poised at 1-1.

