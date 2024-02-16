BCCI announces Sintex as Associate Partner for Women's Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that Sintex, a Welspun World company, will serve as an Associate Partner for the Women's Premier League (WPL). The partnership will extend for a period of four years from 2024 to 2027, according to a media release from WPL.

"Sintex has been a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of plastic products in India, providing liquid storage solutions to billions for the last five decades, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability," the release stated. "We are thrilled to welcome Sintex on board as an Associate Partner for the Women's Premier League. Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and empowering women align perfectly with the values of the WPL. This partnership will not only provide valuable support for the league but also inspire young girls across India to pursue their dreams in cricket," the BCCI president Roger Binny said as quoted in the release.

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "The BCCI is pleased to have Sintex join us on our journey to promote and nurture women's cricket in the country. This partnership reflects our collective vision to provide a platform for women cricketers to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of players. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Sintex in the coming years." Meanwhile, the CEO of Sintex by Welspun Ashish Prasad said, "We are excited to come on board as the Associate Partner for the WPL. At Sintex, we hold dear the values of empowerment, equality, and celebrating excellence. Sponsoring the WPL is a natural extension of these values, which is why we are backing women's cricket in India. As we reinvigorate the iconic brand Sintex, we believe this association will further deepen our relationships with millions of families across India, who live and love Cricket. It's our way to encourage & empower women across all fields to step ahead of the crease, take charge & WPL provides a superb platform to live this idea nicely. Sintex wishes all the cricket lovers and players, the very best for this sporting season and beyond."

The second season of the WPL will kick off on February 23 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)