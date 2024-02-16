Left Menu

Cricket-England 31 for no loss in reply to India's 445

Ravindra Jadeja, who completed his fourth test hundred on day one, looked surprisingly tentative and gave a return catch to bowler Joe Root to depart after 112, which included two sixes and nine fours. But Ashwin and Jurel frustrated England with their 77-run partnership surviving Wood's short-ball barrage with a heavily-manned leg side.

England made 31 for no loss in their cautious reply to India's first innings total of 445 on day two of the third test between the sides in Rajkot on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel (46) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) mounted a spirited rearguard and Jasprit Bumrah (26) provided a cameo to take India near the 450-mark. England openers Ben Duckett (19) and Zak Crawley (six) survived occasional discomfort against the Indian seamers to reach tea.

The tourists began their innings 5-0 after India were penalised five runs for Ashwin's run on the protected area down the middle of the pitch. Earlier, England did not have to wait long for a breakthrough after India resumed on 326-5 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

James Anderson removed Thursday's nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav, caught behind for four. Ravindra Jadeja, who completed his fourth test hundred on day one, looked surprisingly tentative and gave a return catch to bowler Joe Root to depart after 112, which included two sixes and nine fours.

But Ashwin and Jurel frustrated England with their 77-run partnership surviving Wood's short-ball barrage with a heavily-manned leg side. England's catching was not at its best and Jurel was dropped twice, first by Ollie Pope at midwicket and then by England captain Ben Stokes at leg slip.

Rehan Ahmed denied Jurel a fifty in the batter's debut test and Wood (4-114) dismissed Bumrah, who was the last Indian wicket to fall. The five-test series is poised at 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

