"Doesn't make sense for people to sit idly at home...": Kaif backs BCCI diktat for contracted cricketers to play Ranji games

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Friday came out in support of the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make it binding on all players in the national team to play domestic cricket if they are fit and available.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:34 IST
Mohammed Kaif. (Photo- CABI). Image Credit: ANI
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Friday came out in support of the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make it binding on all players in the national team to play domestic cricket if they are fit and available. "This is a good decision, albeit coming a little late. If you are fit and have made a full recovery from your injury, then why sit at home? The state cricket boards help aspiring crickets and do the necessary hand-holding when they are trying to find their feet in the game. When nobody knows you, you play for your state, play Ranji to prove your mettle and get noticed by the national selectors," Kaif told ANI.

"However, once you have become an established India player, you don't give your services to state cricket as you used to earlier. I understand the IPL being prioritised over other events but it won't get underway until March. So it doesn't make sense for people to sit idly at home and not play Ranji cricket in the meantime. Hence, I see it as the right decision," the former right-hander added. Earlier this month, the BCCI announced that all contracted players must participate in the next round of Ranji Trophy matches. The decision is intended to encourage discipline and emphasize the importance of domestic cricket, the top governing body of cricket in the country said, explaining the rationale behind the decision.

The BCCI's announcement is a response to some players skipping the Ranji Trophy to prepare for the IPL. Many claimed explosive batter Ishan Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL led to the BCCI's decision.

The cricket administrative body reportedly instructed the southpaw to play Jharkhand's last group league game against Rajasthan in Jamshedpur on February 16. The BCCI added that players, who don't play 3-4 Ranji Trophy games in a season, will not be considered eligible for selection in the IPL and will be ignored for auction if released by their franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

