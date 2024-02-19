Greater Noida to host opening season of Indian Veteran Premier League

Left Menu

The first edition of the much-awaited Indian Veteran Premier League originally scheduled to take place in Dehradun, will now be hosted at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh from February 23 to March 3

19-02-2024
The first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), originally scheduled to take place in Dehradun, will now be hosted at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from February 23 to March 3. The announcement was made today by Praveen Tyagi, Acting President, Board of Veteran Cricket in India and Sudhir Kulkarni, Secretary, Board of Veteran Cricket in India during a press conference here. It is organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said they are delighted to announce the new venue for the Indian Veteran Premier League. "This decision aims to ensure the seamless staging and smooth execution of the league, providing an enhanced experience for both players and fans," he said, according to a release.

The Stadium was also the home ground for the Afghanistan cricket team a few years ago. "We are excited for the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League. As Secretary of the Board of Veteran Cricket in India, I believe in honouring the veterans of the past while inspiring the stars of the future. Today we are here for celebrating not just the skill, but the enduring spirit that defines our cricketing veterans," Kulkarni said.

The IVPL promises to showcase talent, bringing together veterans such as Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Herschelle Gibbs, Rajat Bhatia and many more. The players are excited to be playing in the league in Greater Noida. The IVPL will witness competition among six teams including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers and Mumbai Champions. (ANI)

