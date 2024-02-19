"I'd anticipate he would be playing": England coach backs struggling Bairstow

England Test coach Brendon McCullum backed Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper-batter seeks to rediscover his lost form after registering scores of 0 and 4 in the team's 434-run defeat in the third Test against India. Bairstow's performances in the Test series have been underwhelming and he has an average of 17.00 from six innings.

Before the beginning of the series, England skipper Ben Stokes had backed Bairstow to do wonders as he only had to focus on his batting with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes taking the responsibility behind the stumps. "We saw what we managed to get out of him, and I don't want him to worry about anything other than batting at five, getting runs and what's in front of him in the here and now," Stokes said before the series as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

With Bairstow struggling to find his form and the Three Lions trialling 2-1 in the series, England's management would be in a dilemma whether to back the wicketkeeper-batter or bring someone else in his place. But McCullum gave a strong hint that the 3-year-old would retain his place for the fourth Test in Ranchi which would mark his 99th Test cap for England.

"You know I can't answer that, I haven't even seen the wicket. But I'd anticipate Jonny would be playing, yes," McCullum said, according to ESPNcricinfo. Bairstow showed his true potential during Stokes' first six matches as the captain of the Test team.

He struck four centuries and amassed 681 runs at a rate of 96.59, and an average of 75.66. However, after that string of performances, he has struggled to put up runs and live up to his reputation. "Yeah look, he's not scored the volume of runs he would have wanted and a couple of times he's got out kind of mildly for someone who's got the power game Jonny's got," McCullum said.

"I don't have concerns over him. I'm not blind but he's done so well for us and he's had such an impactful career. We know that a top-quality Jonny Bairstow is as good as anyone in any conditions. So from our point of view, we've got to keep on giving him confidence and block out a lot of the external noise as well and keep him really present and focused on what he's trying to achieve, and I'm sure Jonny will come good," he added. India will face England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on February 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)