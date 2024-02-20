BCCI plans to start IPL from March 22: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to start the Indian Premier League 2024 on March 22, Chairman of IPL's Governing Council, Arun Dhumal, has said.

"BCCI is planning to start IPL 2024 from March 22," Arun Dhumal told ANI. Earlier, there were speculations that the initial part of the tournament could be played outside India like in 2009 when it was shifted to South Africa.

In 2014, the initial matches were played in UAE. This time the tournament will be played in India like in 2019. The schedule for the seventeenth edition of the cash-rich league will be announced in two phases.

After the announcement for the first half, where there are likely to be 10 to 12 matches, the schedule for the second half will be announced after the dates for Lok Sabha elections are declared by the Election Commission. "IPL 2024 schedule will be announced in two halves. The schedule for the first half will be announced and then the schedule for the other half will be announced after the announcement of general election dates," Arun Dhumal said.

In the second phase, the BCCI is expected to announce venues in a way that matches are held in cities after polling is completed. The Indian team is currently playing in the Test series against England which will get over by March 11.

The second season of the Women's Premier League will kick off on February 23 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)