Left Menu

Soccer-Morgan replaces injured Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster

Alex Morgan, who had long been a mainstay on the U.S. women's team, has been added to the roster for the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup after Mia Fishel suffered an injury during training, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 00:18 IST
Soccer-Morgan replaces injured Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster

Alex Morgan, who had long been a mainstay on the U.S. women's team, has been added to the roster for the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup after Mia Fishel suffered an injury during training, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday. Fishel tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during training on Monday, which opened the door for the veteran forward to be in the squad when the U.S. open their tournament on Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.

"As we start this tournament, we're fortunate to be able to add a player like Alex to the roster," said U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore. "Her accomplishments speak for themselves, she's been training extremely hard with the (NWSL's San Diego) Wave in preseason, and I know she'll be more than ready to contribute in this tournament."

When Morgan was left off the initial roster announced two weeks ago, it raised eyebrows and questions as to whether she would be with the team for this year's Paris Olympics. The 34-year-old Morgan, who has a reputation for producing big goals when the stakes are at their highest, has been a key member of U.S. teams that won two World Cups (2015, 2019) and an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Morgan has won 215 caps, scoring 121 career international goals, placing her fifth on the U.S. women's all-time scorers list. Following their tournament opener, the U.S. women's team will face Argentina on Friday before closing out the group stage against Mexico on Monday.

The top two finishers in each of the three CONCACAF W Gold Cup groups along with the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024