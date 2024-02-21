Pak legend Shahid Afridi 'can't understand' Haris Rauf's bowling struggles

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi voiced concern over out-of-favour speedster Haris Rauf's struggle with the ball over the past couple of months, saying that he should seek proper guidance. Rauf's barren run began during last year's World Cup, claiming 16 wickets in 9 matches but leaked runs throughout the campaign. He bowled 49 overs and ended up conceding 346 runs. He went on to miss Pakistan's Test tour of Australia to participate in the Big Bash League.

He returned to the squad during Pakistan's recent 4-1 T20I series loss against New Zealand. He claimed seven wickets in four matches and conceded 162 runs. Afridi raised concerns over Rauf's form and stated that he couldn't understand why the 30-year-old has been struggling with his bowling. "Right now, Haris Rauf seems to be struggling with his bowling, and I'm not quite understanding it. He needs honest help at this moment, the guidance of seniors is necessary because we shouldn't sideline him completely," Afridi said while speaking to a local news channel as quoted from Geo News.

Afridi acknowledged Rauf's potential and his past contributions that resulted in 'great success' for the Pakistan team. "He has given some fantastic performances for Pakistan. That boy will improve even more when he plays longer-format cricket. When he plays four-day cricket, his bowling will automatically improve, but right now, he needs our support," Afridi added.

The Asian giants displayed moments of brilliance, but the series was eventually whitewashed 3-0. Following his refusal to feature in the Test series against Australia, Rauf's contract was terminated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week. "Haris' central contract stands terminated on December 1, 2023 and no NOC [no objection certificate] to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024," the PCB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Rauf in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30 and his response was found unsatisfactory. Rauf has played one Test, 37 ODIs, and 66 T20Is for Pakistan. He has 160 international wickets under his credit. (ANI)

