KIUG: Meet Jain University's Sudanese basketball player Riek Gatkuoth

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) has been a happy hunting space for Sudan's Riek Gatkuoth, who landed in Guwahati as a member of the defending champion unit. Gatkuoth is part of Jain University, that went down narrowly to Panjab University 87-89 in the semi-finals of the men's basketball events in the ongoing KIUG 2023 Ashtalakshmi.

Gatkuoth, who was born in South Sudan but brought up in Kenya, joined the Jain University two years back, and has already been part of the gold medal-winning team in the previous edition. The heartbreak in Guwahati, however, keeps him motivated, as he's looking forward to another year at the university, and possibly another shot at a podium finish. "I am originally from South Sudan but I grew up in Kenya till high school then I came to India and joined Jain University in Bangalore. This is not only my second year in Jain University but also my second Khelo India University Games, hopefully one more year will be there. Last year we won the gold medal," Gatkuoth said, according to KIUG press release

It has been almost a decade since the now 23-year-old took up the sport back home, where he feels the competition level is tough despite a lack of good infrastructure. "Most of the equipments are not there and also there are no good courts. But the competition is tough there. Let us say there is a court when you go to play, you will find like tall players, strongly-built players, competition would be tough compared to India that's how I feel," he said.

Gatkuoth, who looks up to the legendary Kevin Durant as his role model, landed in India after his plans of travelling to Canada for training got derailed. "My brother was already in India pursuing engineering, and I was supposed to go to Canada for further training. But the process got delayed so my dad sent me to India for doing BCA," he explained. Commenting on his experience of featuring at the prestigious KIUG, Gatkuoth said, "Khelo India is one of the best tournaments I know, with the best of facilities along with good referees and medical facilities."

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Khelo India University games on Monday in Guwahati. The Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023 will feature an array of sporting disciplines including Athletics, Rugby, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Hockey, Fencing, Kabaddi, Football, Tennis, Mallakhamb, Judo, Table Tennis, Boxing, Shooting, Weightlifting, Archery, Wrestling, and Yogasana, the event embodies the essence of unity in diversity. The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on February 29. At KIUG 2024, medals will be on offer in 20 sports with around 4,500 athletes from over 200 Indian universities competing for medals. (ANI)

