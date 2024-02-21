Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel set to part ways with Bayern Munich at end of current season

Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have decided to end their working relationship at the end of the current season.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:20 IST
Thomas Tuchel set to part ways with Bayern Munich at end of current season
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Bayern Munich). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have decided to end their working relationship at the end of the current season. Tuchel's original contract was set to run out on June 30, 202 but now he will part ways with the German Giants a year earlier. The Bundesliga defending champions released an official statement on Wednesday to announce the end of their working relationship with the German manager.

"FC Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have jointly decided to end their working relationship, which was originally set to run until 30 June 2025, on 30 June 2024. This is the outcome of a constructive discussion between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Thomas Tuchel," the statement read. FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen talked about Tuchel's departure and said, "In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us."

The 50-year-old manager vowed to do everything he can to achieve success and said, "We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success." Tuchel who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, replaced Julian Nagelsmann as head coach of FC Bayern in March last year. He won the Bundesliga title in his debut season but has struggled to match the pace of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern are currently second in the league with 50 points while Leverkusen are currently at the top with 58 points after 22 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

