Khelo India University Games: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dominates 10m Air Rifle final

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the men's 10m Air Rifle gold with a dominating performance that saw him lead from the first shot in the 4th Khelo India University Games, Ashtalakshmi, at the Kahilipara Shooting Range here. The 23-year-old has qualified for the final in second spot but never looked under any trouble as he scored a total of 252 points, beating second-placed Umamahesh Maddieni of KLEF University by 2.1 points. Sumedh Sasane of Shivaji University bagged the bronze medal with a score of 228.8 points.

"I am quite happy with the way I shot today. I didn't have a good outing in the ISSF World Cup in Granada and I came here to work on certain flaws and find my rhythm ahead of a long season," said Tomar as quoted from a KIUG press release. He also teamed up with Vidit Jain and Manpreet Singh Basra to help Guru Nanak Dev University clinch the team gold with a total of 1871.7 points and jump to 10th spot in the overall standings.

Jain University continued to top the standings as they added their women's team clinched the basketball gold with a 68-58 win over the University of Madras and their swimmers added two more gold medals to take the gold medal count to seven gold, four silver and four bronze. Chandigarh University are second with four gold, six silver and eight bronze while Savitribai Phule University jumped to third place thanks to two gold medals from the weightlifting arena in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Trupti Mane of Savitribai Phule University clinched the women's 76kg gold with a total of 177 kg. Mane started with two unsuccessful lifts in Snatch before finally managing to cleanly lift 77kg. She then went on to lift 100kg in her third attempt of Clean and Jerk to take home the gold. Shreya Ganamukhi of Shivaji University bagged silver with a total of 169kg and Sana of CSMU won the bronze with a total of 168kg. Later, Savitribai Phule University's Abhijit Disale won the 89kg gold with a total lift of 302kg. GNDU's Surinderpal Singh (284kg) and SRTMU's Krishna Dalvi (282kg) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the Kabaddi competition at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, Chandigarh University defeated Bharati Vidyapeeth 34-32 in the women's final while Mangalore University bagged the men's gold with a 36-22 win over the University of Kota. Results:

Basketball Men:

Gold medal match - Panjab University bt University of Madras 85-84 Bronze medal match - Jain University bt University of Rajasthan 79-78

Women: Gold medal match - Jain University bt University of Madras 68-58

Bronze medal match - Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science bt Guru Nanak Dev University 100-84 Football

Men: Group A: Guru Nanak Dev University bt University of Calcutta 1-0; University of Calicut bt Punjabi University 2-0

Women: Annamalai University bt University of Calicut 4-0

Kabaddi Men:

Gold medal match - Mangalore University bt University of Kota 36-22Bronze - Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University Women:

Gold medal match - Chandigarh University bt Bharti Vidyapeeth 35-32Bronze - Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila University; Lalit Narayanan University Mallakhamb

Women Team: Gold - University of Mumbai 84.35pts; Silver - Vikram University 81.45pts; Savitribai Phule University 79.45pts Shooting

Men: 10m Air rifle: Gold - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Guru Nanak Dev Uni) 252pts; Silver - Umamahesh Maddineni (KLEF Uni) 249.9; Bronze - Sumedh Sasane (Shivaji Uni) 228.8

10m Air Rifle team: Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University 1871.7pts; Silver - University of Rajasthan 1868.3; Bronze - Panjab University 1865.2 Swimming

Men: 400m Medley: Gold - Sai Nihar Bikkina (KLEF Uni) 4:45.01s; Silver - Manikanta L (Jain Uni) 4:51.10; Bronze - Aaryan Bhosale (Uni of Mumbai) 4:53.55s

200m freestyle: Gold - Krishna Gadakh (Uni of Kerala) 1:58.48s; Silver - Sambhavv R (Jain Uni) 1:59.09s; Bronze - Leonard V (Manonmaniam Sundaranar Uni) 1:59.38s 100m Butterfly: Gold - Harsh Saroha (Chandigarh Uni) 55.95s; Silver - Vishnu G (Mahatma Gandhi Uni) 57.21s; Bronze - Pratham Sharma (Chandigarh Uni) 57.36s

4x100m medley: Gold - Jain University 3:58.37s; Silver - Anna University 3:59.73s; Bronze - University of Calicut 4:02.18 Women:

800m freestyle: Gold - Anumati Chougule (Jain Uni) 9:50.39s; Silver - Preetha V (Jain Uni) 9:57.28s; Bronze - Varsha V (Uni of Madras) 10:09.28 200m butterfly: Gold - Shristi Upadhaya (Jadavpur Uni) 2:30.53s; Silver - Uttar Gogoi (Chandigarh Uni) 2:33.07s; Bronze - Kalyani Saxena (Sarvajanik Uni)

200m freestyle: Gold - Snigdha Ghosh (Adamas Uni) 2:14.27s; Silver - Pratyasa Ray (Utkal Uni) 2:15.15s; Bronze - Anumati Chougule (Jain Uni) 2:17.77s 100m butterfly: Gold - Shristi Upadhaya (Jadavpur Uni) 1:06.08s; Silver - Snigdha Ghosh (Adamas Uni) 1:06.15s; Bronze - Uttara Gogoi (Chandigarh Uni) 1:07.00

Weightlifting Men:

81kg: Gold - Gurkaran Singh (PU-PB) 307kg; Silver - Valluri Ajay Babu (CU) 300kg; Bronze - Adinarayana Battu (CUTM) 295kg 89kg: Gold - Abhijit Disale (SPPU) 302kg; Silver - Surinderpal Singh (GNDU) 284kg; Krishna Dalvi (SRTMU) 282kg

Women: 71kg: Gold - Manju (MDU) 179kg; Silver - Navdeep Kaur (CU) 178kg; Bronze - Bhavana Sharma (LTSU-P) 176kg

76kg: Gold - Trupti Mane (SPPU) 177kg; Silver - Shreya Ganamukhi (SU-MHR) 169kg; Bronze - Sana (CSMU) 168kg 81kg: Gold - Srilakshmi Chukka (AU) 187kg; Silver - Heena (PU-PAT) 187kg; Bronze - Reshma (DBRAU) 186kg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)