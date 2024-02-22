Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 24-26 (all times GMT): Saturday, Feb. 24

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (1500) * Forest went on a winless run of nine Premier League games against Villa before winning 2-0 when the sides met in November.

* Villa have lost just two of their last 14 league games against Forest (W6 D7). * Villa have lost their last two league home games.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton (1500) * Everton have won their last two league games at Brighton.

* Everton are winless in their last eight league games (D4 L4). * Brighton are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games (W5 D5).

Crystal Palace v Burnley (1500) * Burnley have won just three league games all season to sit 19th (D4 L18).

* Both sides have beaten each other six times in 15 Premier League meetings (D3). * Crystal Palace's new manager Oliver Glasner, who replaced Roy Hodgson on Monday, will be on the sidelines for the first time in Saturday's match.

Manchester United v Fulham (1500) * Fulham have managed three wins against United in 33 Premier League meetings and only one at Old Trafford.

* Fulham last defeated United in 2009, losing 15 of their 18 meetings in all competitions since then. * United have won their last four league games.

Bournemouth v Manchester City (1730) * Bournemouth have suffered defeats in all of their 13 Premier League meetings with City, including a 6-1 loss in their last game.

* City and Arsenal have the most away wins (eight) in the league so far this season. * The Cherries are on a four-match winless streak with three draws and one loss.

Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000) * Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 in their last clash in November but their last visit to the Emirates in January 2023 ended in a goalless draw.

* Arsenal have 34 wins over Newcastle in their 57 Premier League meetings (D11 L12). * Newcastle have lost seven of their 12 away games this season, winning three.

Sunday, Feb. 25 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United (1330)

* Both clubs have two wins each out of a total of five Premier League meetings between them. * Sheffield United have conceded the most goals (65) and own goals (four) this season.

* Sheffield United have won only one away game this season, they were beaten 1-0 by Wolves in their last visit in 2021. Monday, Feb. 26

West Ham United v Brentford (2000) * Brentford have beaten West Ham in all five of their Premier League clashes.

* The Hammers are currently on a six-game winless streak, having lost their last three games without scoring. * Brentford secured a 2-0 victory in their last visit to West Ham in May. (Compiled by Shifa Jahan and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)