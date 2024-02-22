"I feel India can do something special in this T20 World Cup": Former Sri Lanka cricketer Thisara Perera

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Thisara Perera on Thursday felt that India can do something special in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which will take place in the West Indies and the USA. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Perera pointed out the Men in Blue's stupendous performance in the ODI World Cup and how they stayed unbeaten till the finals. He added that India can do "something special in the T20 World Cup as well".

"I feel India can do something special in this T20 World Cup, also because we saw the ODI World Cup, where they were the unbeaten side till the finals. I think they can do something special in the T20 World Cup as well," Perera told ANI. When asked about the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to give Rohit Sharma the responsibility to lead India in the T20 WC, the former Sri Lanka player said that the 36-year-old has done a great job for the 'Men in Blue' in the past few years.

He preferred going with a mature player and backed Rohit Sharma's role in the T20 World Cup. "I am always going with the mature players. I feel Rohit did a great job for the past few years. Before the World Cup, I don't think there's any need to change captaincy. I prefer to go with Rohit Sharma," he added.

When asked about how Sri Lanka will play in the upcoming T20 World Cup, he added that the island country is now on the "right track" and "getting winning habit". "I think now we are on the right track, we are getting winning habit. It's good for the Sri Lankan National Cricket Team. Hopefully, we can do something special in this T20 World Cup," he added.

When asked about the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), Perera added that he feels "honoured" to play for the Red Carpet Delhi in the maiden season of the tournament. "It's really honoured to represent Red Carpet Delhi since it's the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), so we are looking forward to giving our best," he added.

He further added that this type of cricket league helps former cricketers to again join and play the beautiful sport. "I think it's good for the veteran people so some cricketers are doing their own business, after that they don't play cricket. This is a way to join again and again to cricket. I think it's good for every famous cricketer who retired from international cricket," he added.

The first edition of the much-awaited IVPL is all set to get going from February 23 with a thrilling clash between Virender Sehwag's Mumbai Champions and Chris Gayle's Telangana Tigers here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The IVPL, scheduled from February 23 to March 3, will witness an intense battle among six formidable teams: VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers and Mumbai Champions, all vying for ultimate glory in the cricketing arena. (ANI)

