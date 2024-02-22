Vooty Masters 2024: Teenager Shaurya Binu sets early pace

Bengaluru-based 19-year-old Shaurya Binu set the early pace with a top-notch six-under 66 in round one of the Vooty Masters 2024 being played at the magnificent Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad. Chilean Matias Dominguez and Patna's Aman Raj were placed one stroke behind the leader in tied second position.

Shaurya Binu, playing only his second season as a professional, began the week on a positive note as he sank a 25-footer for birdie on the first hole and followed that up with a terrific approach that led to a short birdie conversion on the third. After picking up a birdie and bogey each before the turn, Shaurya made big gains on the back-nine with four more birdies, three of them being 10 to 15 feet conversions.

Shaurya, playing his first competitive round at Vooty Golf County, said, "It was a fun round. I started with a birdie that really got me going. Then it was all about steady gains and avoiding bogeys. I knew where to miss the greens, that's what got me the birdies. I played a great flop shot to set up my last birdie of the day on the 15th." "It's an amazing golf course as the fairways and greens are in superb shape. You need to know where to play safe and where to play aggressively at this venue. I would like to thank Dream Valley Group for making this event possible," added Binu, who retained his tour card by finishing inside the top 60 of the Order of Merit in his rookie season on the PGTI last year.

Matias Dominguez, the Qualifying School winner, picked up an eagle, four birdies and a bogey during his 67, courtesy a couple of monster putts and some outstanding wedge shots. Aman Raj mixed six birdies with a bogey for his 67 to be tied second along with Dominguez.

Rahil Gangjee, Akshay Sharma and Amardeep Malik were in a three-way tie for fourth place at 68. Vikarabad-based Mohd Azhar, playing at his home course, was tied 17th after he shot a 70.

Manu Gandas, the defending champion and last week's winner on the PGTI, struck a 74 to be tied 69th. Round 1 Leaderboard:

66: Shaurya Binu 67: Aman Raj, Matias Dominguez

68: Rahil Gangjee, Akshay Sharma, Amardeep Malik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)