Rugby-Kinghorn returns to bolster Scotland for England battle

Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn and wing Kyle Steyn return to the starting lineup to face England in the Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday, providing a significant boost to a backline marshalled by mercurial flyhalf Finn Russell. Kinghorn missed their first two championship games – a narrow win in Wales and controversial home loss to France – through injury, forcing coach Gregor Townsend to play regular wing Kyle Rowe and uncapped Harry Paterson at number 15.

They are the only changes in the backline, with one switch in the forwards as former skipper Jamie Ritchie returns to the side of the scrum. He forms a back row with co-captain Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey. Hooker George Turner packs down with props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of him, while Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings make up the second row as Scotland seek a fourth successive victory over old foes England.

Scotland team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White; 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Scott Cummings, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Rory Darge, 8-Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Alec Hepburn, 18-Elliot Millar-Mills, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Andy Christie, 21-George Horne, 22-Ben Healy, 23-Cameron Redpath

