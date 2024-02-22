Left Menu

Indian archers storm into six finals in Asia Cup

In the elimination round, the Indian womens recurve team which also had Bhajan Kaur blanked hosts Iraq to set up a gold medal clash against Uzbekistan.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:31 IST
Indian archers storm into six finals in Asia Cup
Indian archers, including former world number one Deepika Kumari who is making a comeback after 20 months, stormed into the final of six team events to assure themselves of as many medals in the Asia Cup Leg 1 here on Thursday.

The three-time Olympian, whose form had slipped after becoming mother, came second behind Simranjeet Kaur in the qualification in the women's recurve team event. In the elimination round, the Indian women's recurve team which also had Bhajan Kaur blanked hosts Iraq to set up a gold medal clash against Uzbekistan. The men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai also ousted the hosts, winning in straight sets. They will face Bangladesh in the final.

In recurve mixed team event, India eliminated Syria and Qatar in straight sets to make the final where the duo of Dhiraj and Simranjeet will take on Bangladesh.

India's Prathamesh Jawkar, Priyansh and Kushal Dalal defeated hosts Iraq in the semifinal 233-223 to make the men's compound team final where they will face Iran.

The team of Aditi Swami, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur defeated Afghanistan 234-210 to set up a summit clash against Iran in the compound women's team event.

Compound mixed team pair of Jawkar and Aditi beat Bangladesh 157-146 in the last four stage. They will take on Iran in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

