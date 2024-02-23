Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Tigers signing INF Gio Urshela to one-year deal

Infielder Gio Urshela is in agreement with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The 32-year-old free agent batted .299 with 24 RBIs in 62 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews scores Nos. 50, 51

Auston Matthews scored twice, surpassing the 50-goal mark, as the Toronto Maple Leafs stretched their win streak to a season-best five games with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz. William Nylander also had two goals, while Bobby McMann and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Mitchell Marner added three assists, and Timothy Liljegren and TJ Brodie each had two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves for his fifth straight victory.

Bears OC Shane Waldron 'exchanging messages' with Justin Fields

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron plans to build his system around the players available when he arrives at organized team activities. "Once we know each other, you do develop relationships with people, you get a chance to coach them harder and coach them better," Waldron said Thursday.

Brazil's Dani Alves gets 4-1/2 years for rape in Spain, will appeal

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves was convicted of raping a woman in the restroom of a Barcelona nightclub in 2022 and sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison on Thursday, which he will appeal. The top court in Spain's Catalonia region also ordered Alves, who has been jailed on remand for over a year and repeatedly changed his story, to pay 150,000 euros ($163,000) to the victim.

Knights, without Mark Stone, look to end home skid vs. Leafs

After learning captain and top scorer Mark Stone will be sidelined "for a while," the Vegas Golden Knights will try to snap a season-worst, three-game home losing streak on Thursday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Las Vegas. Stone, who has scored 16 goals and totaled 53 points, sustained an upper-body injury during a collision with Nashville's Yakov Trenin late in the second period of Vegas' 5-3 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois look to stay hot vs. Predators

It wasn't long ago when Los Angeles Kings forward Pierre-Luc Dubois was receiving some of the blame for the team's sudden downturn, a 2-8-6 stretch after the Christmas break that ultimately led to the firing of coach Todd McLellan. Dubois appears to have turned things around under interim coach Jim Hiller and he'll try to stay the course when the Kings host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

NBA suspends Pistons F-C Isaiah Stewart

The NBA suspended Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart for three games without pay because of a Feb. 14 altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks before a game in Phoenix. The suspension was to begin with Thursday's road game with the Indiana Pacers, pending Stewart's physical readiness. Stewart is nursing a sprained left ankle and is listed as questionable.

LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers game vs. Warriors

Two of the NBA's hottest teams entering the All-Star break hope the week off hasn't stalled their momentum as they go head-to-head Thursday night when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The Lakers, though, will be missing LeBron James due to a lingering left ankle injury.

Tennis-Gauff 'fuelled' by umpire row to advance in Dubai

Coco Gauff said a heated exchange with the chair umpire midway through her match with Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday had spurred her on to complete a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The U.S. Open champion lost the first set but was leading 4-2 in the second when her first serve at deuce, which Pliskova returned into the net, was called out.

Bruins, facing Flames, shoot for Alberta sweep

The Boston Bruins have put a swoon to the side with consecutive victories. The next order of business for the Eastern Conference leaders is to maintain their winning ways when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Bruins kicked off a four-game road trip with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

