British fans 'hopeful' ahead of India-England 4th Test in Ranchi

Ahead of the fourth long-format match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday, British fans are hopeful that the visitors will shine in the Ranchi Test. While speaking to ANI, an English fan praised India's batting and called it "fabulous". He also added that it will be a difficult game for England.

"I have been reading that the wicket has got some cracks in it already. So, we might not get 5 days in, there might be an early finish. I think the toss is going to be important. But England's batting is a bit frail. The Indian batting is fabulous. So, I think it is going to be very difficult for England. But we will try to do our best," the fan told ANI. Meanwhile, another British fan hoped that the visitors would beat India in the fourth Test match in Ranchi.

"The sun shining means we are going to win the match and we are going the series. We are going to beat India today. I am very optimistic. I think Ben Stokes will play better, we are hoping for the best...," the fan said. The fourth Test between India and England will kickstart in Ranchi from Friday onwards. Not only is this India's chance of handing England's 'Bazball' flag-bearers skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum their first-ever series loss since they first paired up back in mid-2022 but plenty of milestones could also be established in the match.

Ben Stokes' England won the toss and decided to bat first against Rohit Sharma-led India in the fourth Test match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson. (ANI)

