IVPL grand opening ceremony sets stage for cricketing carnival in Greater Noida

The stage is set, and the excitement is intense, as Greater Noida prepares to witness the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony on Friday here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:26 IST
Chris Gayle (L) and Virender Sehwag (R) (Photo: IVPL). Image Credit: ANI
The stage is set, and the excitement is intense, as Greater Noida prepares to witness the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony on Friday here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. After weeks of anticipation and sincere preparations, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence at the iconic Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, promising fans a thrilling journey filled with unforgettable moments and fierce competition.

The opening ceremony, scheduled to precede the first match, will set the tone for the entire tournament today. Amidst the glitz and glamour, the spotlight will shine on the veteran players who will take the field to kick start the tournament. The first match of IVPL will see a thrilling clash between Sehwag's Mumbai Champions and Chris Gayle's Telangana Tigers. Chhattisgarh Warriors will take on Red Carpet Delhi in the second match of the season on Saturday.

Speaking about the IVPL ahead of the first match, Red Carpet Delhi skipper Herschelle Gibbs said, "It's lovely to be back here. It's exciting times. I've coached one or two of these players before. It's nice to be playing alongside them. We've got a lovely squad together. Another opportunity. I hope all the cricketers taking part make use of the opportunity. At the end of the day, it's still an opportunity." The IVPL Final will be played on March 3 and before the summit clash every day (except Day 1) there will be double headers as Teams get ready to shine on the big stage here. Players arrived here on Thursday and have hit the ground running.

The IVPL will witness fierce competition among six formidable teams, including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), the IVPL will be played in the cricket stadium of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from February 23, 2024, to March 3, 2024.

Each team will engage in five matches during the league stage before progressing to the semifinals, slated for March 2, where the top four teams will compete for coveted spots in the final showdown. (ANI)

