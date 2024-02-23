Left Menu

Friendship Series for the Blind: India beat Pakistan by 46 runs

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:00 IST
Friendship Series for the Blind: India beat Pakistan by 46 runs
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sunil Ramesh and D Venkateswara Rao scored half-centuries as Indian men's team defeated Pakistan by 46 runs in the second T20 of the Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind, here on Friday.

Ramesh struck a 61-ball 87 while Rao hit 56 off 41 deliveries to take India to a healthy 224-run total for three wickets.

Their partnership also yielded 121 runs for the opening wicket, which was followed by a cameo 42-run innings by Ajay Kumar Reddy.

India then restricted Pakistan to 178 for six to level the series 1-1.

Pakistan were off to a brisk start, reaching the 60-run mark in the seventh wicket but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Though skipper Badar Munir revived Pakistan's innings in the middle overs, India took a couple of more wickets to dent the rival team's hopes.

Ramesh was adjudged the player of the match.

The teams will play the third and final match of the series on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024