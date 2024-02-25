Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Olympic berth in balance as North Korea hold Japan to draw

Kim Kyong Yong hit the crossbar 17 minutes from time to miss out on giving North Korea a first-leg lead in their Olympic Games women's football playoff against Japan in Jeddah on Saturday, as the teams shared a 0-0 draw. Kim directed Ri Myong Gum's cross from the right against the woodwork in a game played in the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium after the Japan Football Association requested a change of venue due to problems travelling to North Korea.

Motor racing-What's in a name? No shortcuts for Visa Cash App RB's Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo will not be cutting any corners in saying his Red Bull-owned Formula One team's new name, even if Visa Cash App RB hardly trips off the tongue. The Italy-based team formerly known as AlphaTauri, and before that Scuderia Toro Rosso and Minardi, start the season in Bahrain next week with new management, closer ties to champions Red Bull and a mouthful of fresh identity.

LeBron James puts up 30 as Lakers down Spurs

LeBron James poured in 30 points and Anthony Davis added 28 points and 13 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting San Antonio Spurs 123-118 on Friday. The Lakers led by seven points at halftime and by 15 midway through the third quarter before San Antonio closed within 97-90 heading into the final period.

NHL roundup: Surging Jets top Blackhawks in OT

Kyle Connor scored the game-winner 25 seconds into overtime, Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and Josh Morrissey assisted on all three goals to lift the Winnipeg Jets past the host Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Winnipeg won for the fifth time in the past six games to reach 75 points and vault into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division. Winnipeg and Colorado are one point behind the Dallas Stars.

Golden Richards, Super Bowl champion, dies at 73

Golden Richards, part of a trick play that helped the Dallas Cowboys win Super Bowl XII, died of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray, Utah. He was 73. His nephew, Lance Richards, confirmed in a Facebook post that his uncle died Friday.

All-32 view of salary cap: Commanders flush with cash, Bills bottom out

Washington leads the NFL with $96.4 million of salary-cap space two weeks before the start of free agency, while the Buffalo Bills are bailing water in cap hell with painful personnel decisions looming. The Bills and Saints are among teams spared by a massive increase of more than $30 million per team from the 2023 cap limit, which was confirmed at $255.4 million per team for 2024 by the NFL on Friday. The cap counts the top 51 player contracts on the 53-man roster.

ATP roundup: Karen Khachanov, Jakub Mensik to meet in Doha final

No. 2 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia won a marathon first-set tiebreaker and advanced past Australia's Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (12), 6-2 in the semifinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Friday in Doha. Khachanov will face Jakub Mensik in the final after the Czech native beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Kyle Busch continues Truck Series mastery with win at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. -- When Kyle Busch sold his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team to Spire Motorsports, he didn't surrender his prowess behind the wheel. Driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in his first start of 2024, Busch inherited the lead from Grant Enfinger on Lap 129 of 135 and held off Ty Majeski and Corey Heim over the final five laps to win his seventh race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the 65th of his career, extending his own series record.

Olympics-Breaking duo set to bring street culture to Olympic movement

Bringing the energy and language of the street to the buttoned-down and staid Olympic Games, the names of 'Raygun' and 'J-Attack' will be unconventional additions to Australia's team travelling to Paris in July and August. Otherwise known as Rachael Gunn and Jeff Dunne, the pair were confirmed on Saturday as the country's representatives when breaking makes its Olympic debut later this year.

NBA roundup: Heat beat Pelicans, 4 ejected after brawl

Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and Jimmy Butler had 23 before being ejected early in the fourth quarter and the visiting Miami Heat held off the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 in an emotional battle Friday night. Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Kevin Love committed a hard common foul on the Pelicans' Zion Williamson, leading to a series of skirmishes. Eventually, Butler, teammate Thomas Bryant, who hadn't played but got involved after leaving the bench area, and the Pelicans' Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado all were ejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)