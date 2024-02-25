Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Olympic berth in balance as North Korea hold Japan to draw

Kim Kyong Yong hit the crossbar 17 minutes from time to miss out on giving North Korea a first-leg lead in their Olympic Games women's football playoff against Japan in Jeddah on Saturday, as the teams shared a 0-0 draw. Kim directed Ri Myong Gum's cross from the right against the woodwork in a game played in the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium after the Japan Football Association requested a change of venue due to problems travelling to North Korea.

Motor racing-What's in a name? No shortcuts for Visa Cash App RB's Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo will not be cutting any corners in saying his Red Bull-owned Formula One team's new name, even if Visa Cash App RB hardly trips off the tongue. The Italy-based team formerly known as AlphaTauri, and before that Scuderia Toro Rosso and Minardi, start the season in Bahrain next week with new management, closer ties to champions Red Bull and a mouthful of fresh identity.

LeBron James puts up 30 as Lakers down Spurs

LeBron James poured in 30 points and Anthony Davis added 28 points and 13 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting San Antonio Spurs 123-118 on Friday. The Lakers led by seven points at halftime and by 15 midway through the third quarter before San Antonio closed within 97-90 heading into the final period.

NHL roundup: Surging Jets top Blackhawks in OT

Kyle Connor scored the game-winner 25 seconds into overtime, Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and Josh Morrissey assisted on all three goals to lift the Winnipeg Jets past the host Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Winnipeg won for the fifth time in the past six games to reach 75 points and vault into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division. Winnipeg and Colorado are one point behind the Dallas Stars.

Spurs' 5x5 star Victor Wembanyama pays first visit to Jazz

Utah Jazz fans will get their first opportunity to see French rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama on Sunday night when the San Antonio Spurs visit Salt Lake City. No less an authority than LeBron James could tell them they're about to be super impressed.

ATP roundup: Karen Khachanov captures Doha championship

No. 2 seed Karen Khachanov defeated Czech teenager Jakub Mensik 7-6 (12), 6-4 Saturday to win his sixth career title at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha. The 27-year-old Russian did not drop a set all week, a record he kept intact by fighting off four set points in the opening-set tiebreak.

Clippers aim to win 3rd straight over Kings this season

The Los Angeles Clippers hope to further distance themselves from the Sacramento Kings in the standings while also gaining a potential tiebreaker when the top two teams in the Pacific Division go head-to-head on Sunday night in Southern California. The Clippers responded to a Kings home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday with a 101-95 triumph at Memphis on Friday to re-establish a five-game advantage with 27 games to play.

Former Seahawks great Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI

Former NFL player and current broadcaster Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Washington State Patrol said. Sherman, 35, was booked into King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at about 4:30 a.m. Pacific time. No other information was made available, according to multiple media reports.

NBA roundup: Heat beat Pelicans, 4 ejected after brawl

Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and Jimmy Butler had 23 before being ejected early in the fourth quarter and the visiting Miami Heat held off the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 in an emotional battle Friday night. Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Kevin Love committed a hard common foul on the Pelicans' Zion Williamson, leading to a series of skirmishes. Eventually, Butler, teammate Thomas Bryant, who hadn't played but got involved after leaving the bench area, and the Pelicans' Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado all were ejected.

Hornets look to get elusive road win vs. Blazers

The Charlotte Hornets will once again try to halt their longstanding woes in Portland when they attempt to end their 15-game road losing streak against the Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Visits to the Rose City are always thorny for the Hornets, who last won in Portland on March 29, 2008, when the team in Charlotte was named the Bobcats.

