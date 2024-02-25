Marathon will be held in Gurugram every year in February, Haryana CM Khattar announces

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state will organise the Gurugram Marathon every year on the last Sunday of February. CM Khattar made this announcement at the launch of the Run for Zero Hunger Marathon on Sunday morning, where he and India batter Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday flagged off the Gurugram Marathon 2024.

During the event, motivated runners of all ages and skill levels took to the streets, igniting a surge of enthusiasm and resolve throughout the city. Around 40,000 people are participating in the Gurugram Marathon 2024 to conquer distances varying from 5km to a full 42.2km. Chief Minister Khattar emphasized the value of such gatherings in encouraging physical fitness and a sense of community.

"More than 50,000 people have participated today... We have announced that every year such marathons would be organized in Haryana. The message of this Marathon is not purely just for Gurugram but for Haryana too. Today we announced that the Gurugram Marathon will be celebrated on the last Sunday of February. Such programs will be organized once a year at all the district centres," Haryana CM told the media on Sunday. The first phase of this marathon, organized in four stages, started at 4:30 am, the full marathon of 42.2 km. After this, the 21.1 km half marathon started at 6.30 am then the third 10 km race began at 7:30 am and the last segment of the marathon was a 5 km run for fun.

Meanwhile, Dhawan also emphasised the importance of physical and mental health and said, "I am very happy to be here... This gives a good message that physical and mental health are important." (ANI)

