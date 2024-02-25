Left Menu

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, elects to bowl against Gujarat Giants

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (mi) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the third fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, elects to bowl against Gujarat Giants
Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (mi) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the third fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. MI won their first match against Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their first encounter whereas on the other hand, the Gujarat team will be playing their first match in the second edition.

"We are gonna bowl first. Dew is a factor here so that is the reason we wanted to bowl first. In the last game, we gave away too many runs and we have to be more disciplined today. We are going in with the same team," Kaur said after winning the toss. "It was a bit of a 50-50 call, it's a new wicket and we don't mind having a look at it first with the bat. The preperation has been great, we have got some exciting prospects and hopefully we can put our best foot forward. Phoebe Litchfield, Lea Tahuhu, and Kathryn Bryce," GG skipper Beth Mooney said at the time of toss.

Gujarat Giants XI: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh Mumbai Indians XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeeven Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

