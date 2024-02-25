"England made it difficult for two green spinners....": Swann slams abysmal batting display by Three Lions

England spin legend Graeme Swann lauded young spinners Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir for their performances in the fourth Test against India and expressed optimism in their ability to seal what would be a "win for ages" for the Three Lions. India has been set a target of just 192 runs to win the Test and series. Efforts of Hartley and Bashir, who took a five-wicket haul were wasted after England batters put on a disappointing show with the bat, bundled out for just 145 runs. This extended their 46-run lead to 191-run lead.

India has been set a target of 192 runs to win. The hosts ended their day at 40/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) unbeaten. In their second innings, England was bundled out for just 145 runs, with Zak Crawley (60 in 91 balls, with seven fours) and Jonny Bairstow (30 in 42 balls, with three fours) offering some fight. Spinners took all the 10 wickets for India, with Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) leading the bowlers. England led by 191 runs and set India a target of 192 runs to take the series win by 3-1.

Earlier, India was bundled out for 307 in their first innings in reply to England's first innings total of 353. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal (73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six) firing once again, India was left struggling at 219/7. It was wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (90 in 149 balls, with six fours and four sixes) who joined forces with Kuldeep (28 in 131 balls) to stitch a 76 run stand for the eighth wicket and India managed to score above 300 runs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir troubled Indian batters and took a five-wicket haul (5/119). Tom Hartley (3/68) and James Anderson (2/48) were also great with the ball. England chose to bat first and put up 353 runs in their first innings, driven by a comeback century by their premier batter Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, 10 fours), a half-century from Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and Akash Deep (3/83) were the top bowlers for India.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match as quoted by Sky Sports, Swann said that both young spinners have bowled really well and they do not deserve to be put into such a difficult situation where they are left with just 152 more runs left to defend. He still nonetheless backed them to deliver, saying that England has a 10 to 15 per cent chance of pulling off a win. "By posting a low score, it makes it difficult for the two green spinners England have in Bashir and Hartley, who have bowled brilliantly in this game," said Swann.

"They do not deserve to be in this position of trying to take all 10 wickets with only another 152 runs to play with." "There is absolutely no pressure on them and they can do it, trust me, on this pitch. But it is going to be tough."

"I would give England a 10 or 15 per cent chance of pulling this one off. But if they do it will be a win for the ages," he concluded. Hartley and Bashir have been exceptional for England with the ball. Hartley is the series' leading wicket-taker, having taken 19 wickets in four matches at an average of 32.68 and best bowling figures of 7/62. Bashir has also taken nine wickets in two matches played so far. Before this series, Bashir had played just six first-class matches for Somerset.

