East Zone cricketer Dalhor bought for Rs 27 lakh in ISPL auction

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 22:00 IST
Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, an all-rounder from East Zone, became richer by Rs 27 lakh, the highest amount for a player, during the six-team Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) auction here on Sunday.

The cricketer, who had a base price of just Rs three lakh, was bought by the Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai.

The inaugural edition of this tennis ball T10 tournament will be held from March 6-15 in Thane. A total of 96 players were selected from a pool of 350 hopefuls.

The six competing teams are from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar. Bangalore Strikers, owned by Hrithik Roshan, bid Rs 19 lakh for seasoned all-rounder Saroj Paramanik while also buying 14-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Sharik Yasir -- the youngest player in the auction pool -- for for Rs 3.2 lakh.

Chennai Singams added 37-year-old left-handed batter Sumeet Dhekale for Rs 19 lakh.

A total of Rs 4.91 crore was spent by the six franchises in the auction.

ISPL core committee member Sachin Tendulkar, urged the cricketers to play the game in the ''right spirit''.

''This is one tournament where there will be a lot of eyes on the players. My message to them is to play the game in the right spirit. Everything you do or say will be observed. Every player should strive to set a good example,'' said Tendulkar.

Another ISPL core committee member, Ashish Shelar said, ''The ISPL will provide players from all nooks and corners of the country the much required financial stability.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

