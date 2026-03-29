Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Son Hrehaan
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated his son Hrehaan's 20th birthday with a touching Instagram post. He shared heartfelt advice for adulthood, expressing hopes for his son's happiness and freedom. Hrehaan is Hrithik's elder son with Sussanne Khan and was born on March 28, 2006.
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Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan marked a significant milestone for his family as he celebrated his son Hrehaan's 20th birthday. The proud father took to Instagram to share his heartfelt wishes and advice for navigating adulthood, alongside a series of personal photos and videos.
In his touching message, Hrithik addressed his son as 'Ray,' encouraging him to build a life structured enough to secure moments of unreserved joy and satisfaction. He emphasized the importance of balancing adult responsibilities with maintaining one's inner child.
Hrehaan, born on March 28, 2006, is the elder son of Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan. He shares a special bond with his younger brother, Hridhaan, born in 2008.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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