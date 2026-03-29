Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Son Hrehaan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated his son Hrehaan's 20th birthday with a touching Instagram post. He shared heartfelt advice for adulthood, expressing hopes for his son's happiness and freedom. Hrehaan is Hrithik's elder son with Sussanne Khan and was born on March 28, 2006.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:52 IST
Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Son Hrehaan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan marked a significant milestone for his family as he celebrated his son Hrehaan's 20th birthday. The proud father took to Instagram to share his heartfelt wishes and advice for navigating adulthood, alongside a series of personal photos and videos.

In his touching message, Hrithik addressed his son as 'Ray,' encouraging him to build a life structured enough to secure moments of unreserved joy and satisfaction. He emphasized the importance of balancing adult responsibilities with maintaining one's inner child.

Hrehaan, born on March 28, 2006, is the elder son of Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan. He shares a special bond with his younger brother, Hridhaan, born in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ahead of Bengal elections, 1.2 crore names of voters deleted through SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Purulia.

Ahead of Bengal elections, 1.2 crore names of voters deleted through SIR: CM...

 India
2
Kimi Antonelli: Youngest Formula One Championship Leader after Japanese Grand Prix Win

Kimi Antonelli: Youngest Formula One Championship Leader after Japanese Gran...

 Global
3
Sealed Fate: Unpaid Dues Halt Maharashtra's Dry Port Project

Sealed Fate: Unpaid Dues Halt Maharashtra's Dry Port Project

 India
4
Prison Suspensions Shake Up: Allegations Rock Parappana Agrahara

Prison Suspensions Shake Up: Allegations Rock Parappana Agrahara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026