Left Menu

Cricket-India inch towards victory v England despite top order wobble

Needing 152 runs on day four with all 10 wickets intact, India skipper Rohit Sharma (55) and in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) looked at ease on a pitch, where the odd ball kept low. Rohit smacked James Anderson for a six over mid-on to signal his attacking intent and Jaiswal, the leading score of the series, hit spinner Shoaib Bashir for back-to-back fours.

Reuters | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 11:48 IST
Cricket-India inch towards victory v England despite top order wobble
  • Country:
  • India

India, chasing a modest 192 for a series-clinching victory, slipped to 118-3 at lunch on day four of the fourth test against England in Ranchi on Monday. The hosts, 2-1 up in the five-match series, resumed on 40 for no loss but the English spinners struck three times in the morning session to rattle them.

Shubman Gill (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (three) will resume after the lunch break hoping to get the remaining 74 runs. Needing 152 runs on day four with all 10 wickets intact, India skipper Rohit Sharma (55) and in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) looked at ease on a pitch, where the odd ball kept low.

Rohit smacked James Anderson for a six over mid-on to signal his attacking intent and Jaiswal, the leading score of the series, hit spinner Shoaib Bashir for back-to-back fours. England wasted a review trying to get Jaiswal lbw by Tom Hartley but replays confirmed an inside edge before the ball hit pad.

Joe Root broke the 84-run opening stand in his first over when Jaiswal tried to slice it and Anderson dived full length at short third man to grab the edge. Rohit duly brought up his fifty but could not soldier on.

Hartley drew the opener out of the crease with a flighted delivery and Ben Foakes whipped off the bails to effect the stumping. Rohit was aghast at his own indiscretion and slammed the bat on his pad on his way out.

India slumped to 100-3 after Bashir dismissed Rajat Patidar for a duck but will be confident of victory with seven wickets in hand. The fifth and final test is scheduled in Dharamsala from Mar. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024