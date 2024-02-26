Left Menu

Indian shuttler Raksha Kandasamy wins Italian Junior singles title

Next up are a couple of senior international tournaments here itself in Europe and my main target for this year is to compete in the World Juniors, Raksha added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:42 IST
Indian shuttler Raksha Kandasamy wins Italian Junior singles title
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shuttler Raksha Kandasamy maintained her dominant run to clinch the Italian Junior singles title defeating compatriot Ananya Agrawal in the final 21-14, 21-12.

Raksha had an impeccable run in the tournament held in Milan, Italy from February 23-25 as she did not drop a single game through the course of the competition from the round of 64 to lift the title.

In the semifinal, Raksha had produced another one-sided effort getting the better of Indian player Prakriti Bharat 21-10, 21-8. In the quarterfinals, Raksha defeated Slovenia's Anja Blazina 21-9, 21-14.

''This win is really motivating and I am really happy with how my game has developed over the last few months,'' said Raksha, who won the silver medal in All England Junior Open Championships last year. ''This performance has been really boosting and I am looking forward to competing in many more tournaments here in Europe this year,'' she added.

The 17-year-old shuttler from Mumbai, who is studying in 11th standard, will remain in Europe to participate in a few more events with the aim of making it to World Juniors.

''I believe in staying focused, working on my physical fitness as I have been doing for the last 2-3 months and being patient and trusting the process to achieve my goals,'' said Raksha, who also won gold medals at Cyprus Junior International Series Tournament and Bulgarian Junior Open Championships last year. ''Next up are a couple of senior international tournaments here itself in Europe and my main target for this year is to compete in the World Juniors,'' Raksha added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024