Aishwary Tomar betters world record score while winning men's 50m rifle 3P national trials
The current world record in this event stands at 466.1.Tomar was representing Madhya Pradesh in the national trials.Navyman Niraj Kumar was second while Goldie Gurjar was third for his second consecutive podium finish in the trials.Tamil Nadus R Narmada Nithin won the womens 10m air rifle trials.
Olympian shooter Aishwary Tomar bettered world record score while winning the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) national trials here on Monday.
The 23-year-old Tomar, who was part of the Indian team that won 50m rifle 3 positions gold in 2023 World Championships, stamped his class with a scorching 466.4 score in the final. The current world record in this event stands at 466.1.
Tomar was representing Madhya Pradesh in the national trials.
Navyman Niraj Kumar was second while Goldie Gurjar was third for his second consecutive podium finish in the trials.
Tamil Nadu's R Narmada Nithin won the women's 10m air rifle trials. Narmada shot 251.8 to deny another local favourite Ashi Chouksey, who came second for the second-day running. Rajasthan's Nisha Kanwar was third.
Uttar Pradesh's Neha overcame two seasoned opponents to take the women's 25m pistol title on competition day three of the national rifle/pistol selection trials at the MP State Shooting Academy ranges.
Neha claimed the crown with 31 hits in the final. Finishing second was Olympian and former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat who shot 29 while another seasoned women's pistol shooter Anisa Sayyed was third with 22.
