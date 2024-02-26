Everton win appeal to reduce points deduction

Everton have had their points deduction for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules reduced to six points from 10, the club said on Monday.

"Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect," a club statement said.

