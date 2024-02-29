ISL: Mohun Bagan SG, Jamshedpur FC eye for 3 points in Kolkata

Kolkata's Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the Mariners eye a direct shot at the top spot in the points table on Friday. Currently, the Mariners are placed third in the standings with 30 points from 15 games, having garnered nine victories and three draws so far.

Prior to this clash, Odisha FC will be playing East Bengal FC tonight, with the Juggernauts presently positioned first with 32 points in 16 matches. Either the Sergio Lobera-coached team will build distance or slip up and hand a chance to the Mariners to pounce upon them the following day.

However, the dynamics slightly lower down on the table are equally gripping at the moment. Unbeaten in the ISL since Khalid Jamil took over the reins, Jamshedpur FC has 20 points from 17 encounters and is placed sixth right now. They will be eager to sustain this form in the remaining five league games, but they will face a daunting task en route to the same in the form of the Mariners.

The Kolkat-based club will be chasing its first league double over Jamshedpur FC, after having edged past the Red Miners by 3-2 earlier this season. That was also, incidentally, the only time that they notched multiple goals against them in the ISL over the seasons. They are unbeaten in their previous three fixtures against Jamshedpur, having won twice and drawn once, but have never won consecutively yet. On the other hand, Jamil has inspired Jamshedpur FC to a five-match-long unbeaten streak, with the team avoiding any defeats in the ISL since the turn of the calendar year. The last time they went on a longer such run was of seven games back in 2021-22 season, which is when they had won the ISL League Winners Shield with Owen Coyle at the helm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)