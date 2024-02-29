Soccer-Blue appointed Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary

Canada Soccer named Kevin Blue its new general secretary and chief executive officer on Thursday, filling a key post in the governing body that has been a revolving door.

Blue, who comes to job from Golf Canada where he served as Chief Sport Officer since 2021, will begin work on March 14. "The work ahead is substantial and we will resolutely focus on making progress, one day at a time," said Blue in a statement.

"Rebuilding trust in Canada Soccer and ensuring that the association is healthy - competitively, financially and operationally - is critical if Canada is to take advantage of its upcoming opportunities domestically and on the world's biggest stages. "There are 146 days until the Olympic Games and 833 days until the FIFA World Cup, and many other important milestones along the way.

"We have urgent work to do - and everyone who shares the passion of our game needs to come together as partners." Canada along with Mexico and the United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup.

Soccer Canada has been trying to fill the positions since Earl Cochrane's departure last April with the national governing body in turmoil over bitter labour disputes with both the men's and women's national teams. Former Canada international Jason de Vos stepped in as interim general secretary while the search for a permanent replacement got underway.

Alyson Walker, an executive with Bell Media, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, was Canada Soccer's first choice but stepped down in December before starting the job due to personal reasons. "In Kevin, we have a transformational and results oriented leader on our team to help guide us towards a more positive future for soccer in Canada and to capture the incredible opportunities ahead," said Charmaine Crooks, Canada Soccer president.

Prior to joining Golf Canada, Blue spent several years working in the United States college system as athletics director at the University of California, Davis and leader of commercial functions for Stanford University's athletics department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)