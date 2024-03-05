Tennis-Halep's doping ban cut from four years to nine months - CAS

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep saw her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport on Tuesday, in a ruling that represents a major victory for the Romanian former world no. 1.

"The CAS Panel has unanimously determined that the four-year period of ineligibility imposed by the ITF Independent Tribunal is to be reduced to a period of ineligibility of nine (9) months starting on 7 October 2022, which period expired on 6 July 2023," the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement.

