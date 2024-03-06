Soccer-Germany's Scholz marks 100-day countdown to Euro 2024
Scholz and several government members including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner took part in the photo shoot. Germany is hosting its first major international football tournament since the 2006 World Cup, and the Euros, starting on June 14, will be held across 10 cities.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday marked the 100-day countdown to Euro 2024, holding the official tournament ball along with cabinet members ahead of a weekly government meeting. Scholz and several government members including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner took part in the photo shoot.
Germany is hosting its first major international football tournament since the 2006 World Cup, and the Euros, starting on June 14, will be held across 10 cities. The 2006 World Cup is still fondly remembered in Germany, having triggered an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm at the time with large fan zones across the country and the event dubbed the "summer fairytale".
The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14 against Scotland, with the final on July 14 at Berlin's Olympic stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Germany World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dead at 63
Soccer-Germany's World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dead at 63, club says
Andreas Brehme, scorer of West Germany''s winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, dies at 63
Airport strikes in Germany trigger uncertainty on jet fuel market strength: S&P GCI
Czechs in talks to secure up to 30 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany