Indian boxer Nishant makes winning start at Olympic Qualifier; Shiva, Ankushita lose

World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev gave India its first win at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, defeating Britain's Lewis Richardson by a 3-1 split decision in the men's 71kg category here.

Nishant was aggressive right from the word go against the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, and won the first round of his bout 4-1 on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Indian became even more dominant in the second round using his long reach and delivered some effective right hooks to comfortably win 5-0.

He put forward a controlled performance in the third round as well and avoided multiple attacks from his opponent while trying to protect his lead and ultimately won the round of 64 bout by a split decision.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), suffered a first-round loss via RSC to reigning World Champion Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

Living up to his reputation with his pinpointed punches, Abdullaev penetrated Thapa's defense multiple times which forced the Indian pugilist to go into defensive mode right from the start.

However, the defensive approach didn't last long as Abdullaev continued his onslaught, landing powerful punches. Thapa received two standing counts within the span of 20 seconds before the referee stopped the contest.

Youth would champion Ankushita Boro was out-punched 2-3 by Sonvico Emilie of France in the women' 66kg as India's dismal run at the Olympic qualifiers continued.

Six of the nine Indian boxers have made first-round exits from the tournament so far.

National champion Sanjeet (92kg) will square off against Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan later on Wednesday.

The first World Olympic Qualifier is hosting over 590 boxers and will offer a total of 49 quotas, including 28 for men and 21 for women, for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Boxers who fail to earn quotas here will get a final chance to seal their passage to Paris during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. Between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify from the Bangkok meet. Four Indians -- Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) -- have so far secured Paris quotas at the Asian Games last year.

India had nine boxers competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

