Motor racing-Any F1 team would want Verstappen, says Russell

Any Formula One team would want Max Verstappen given the chance, Mercedes driver George Russell said on Wednesday amid continued speculation linking Red Bull's triple world champion to the German manufacturer. Verstappen's father Jos has fallen out with Red Bull principal Christian Horner, who was cleared last week of misconduct after allegations against him by a female team employee.

Verstappen senior had told the Daily Mail that the sport's dominant team risked being torn apart and would "explode" if Horner stayed. He was also seen with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, an old friend, during the season-opening weekend in Bahrain -- triggering doubts about his son's future despite Max having a contract to 2028.

Mercedes have a vacancy for 2025 alongside Russell following seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's decision to switch to Ferrari. "I think any team wants to have the best driver line-up possible," Russell told reporters ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah when asked whether he could see Verstappen at Mercedes.

"Right now Max is the best driver on the grid so if any team had a chance to sign Max, they'd 100% be taking it. "I think the question's more on the other side, on his side and Red Bull's side. Obviously so much going on there, we don't know what truly is going on behind closed doors and ultimately it's none of my business right now. It will be exciting."

Verstappen has won the last three drivers' titles and 19 of 22 races last season as well. Last Saturday he beat team mate Sergio Perez by more than 22 seconds from pole position in Bahrain after leading every lap and setting the fastest lap.

Russell said he had a "pretty good benchmark" of his own as Hamilton's team mate and would be happy with whoever Mercedes brought in as his replacement. "This is my third season now alongside Lewis, greatest driver of all time," said the Briton.

"I feel like I've done a pretty good job alongside him so whoever were to line up alongside me next year or the years to come, I welcome anybody. I welcome the challenge. You always want to go against the best. "I believe I can beat anybody on the grid, you've just got to have that mentality. Having Lewis as my benchmark for the last couple of years has been a pretty good benchmark for sure."

