"Looking forward to what Delhi has to offer...": UP Warriorz's Grace Harris ahead of MI clash

By Gurmeet Raj Batra Ahead of the clash against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz all-rounder Grace Harris on Wednesday said that she is looking forward to the Delhi leg of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 and believes her team's best is yet to come in the tournament.

As the WPL's Bengaluru leg ended and Delhi leg started on Tuesday, Grace, who has been in finest form in the tournament as one of the leading batters with 158 runs in five matches and two wickets, said that she is looking forward to embracing every opportunity and get the victories for her team. "Change in scenery, I am really looking forward to what Delhi has to offer. I did enjoy my time in Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy was fantastic. There the crowd was cheering for the RCB, and it's probably going to be for Delhi this time. I am really looking forward to it and embracing any opportunities that I have and getting a few wins on the board," Grace told ANI.

UP Warriorz will play their first match of the Delhi leg of WPL against reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Talking about the clash, Grace said her team will put up a strong performance and predicted that the game will be a close encounter. "I am looking forward to that clash. Mumbai Indians are a strong outfit. They have good match-winning players on their side. So, I reckon UP get up and might be a close game. Fingers crossed, hopefully, we play our best cricket. I think we have our best to come in the tournament," the all-rounder said.

Talking about the environment in the team off the field, Grace said they enjoy a nice time off the field and the support staff and team dynamic are excellent. "It's been a fantastic time off the field and we have a great team environment and good support staff," Grace said.

UP holds the fourth position in the WPL standings with two wins and three losses in five matches. The all-rounder said her team haven't exactly played at their best on the field but they still have a fierce sense of competition. Grace highlighted that they intend to compete with the best teams and get to the finals by picking up a couple more victories.

"We have probably not been at our best on the ground, but we have a very competitive side. We are looking forward to competing with the top teams and let's hope we get a few more wins and roll through finals," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)