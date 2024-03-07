WPL 2024: MI win toss, opt to bat against UP Warriorz

Left Menu

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Up Warriorz in the ongoing season of the Women's Premier League on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Up Warriorz in the ongoing season of the Women's Premier League on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. MI will look to bounce back after suffering defeat against Delhi Capitals and they will look to improve their position in the table by going ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, UP Warriorz will look to go level on points with MI and RCB by defeating the defending champions.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after winning the toss, "We are gonna have a bat first. There is no dew in the last couple of games, that's the only reason. When there is dew chasing is the better option else why to put yourself under pressure. We are going with the same team." IP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said during the time of the toss, "It (the toss) doesn't matter you have to do well both fronts. Yes, the last couple of games have been won by the team batting first but we don't mind bowling first. It is just one game at a time and focus on that, think about tomorrow's game later. We have one change."

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor. (ANI)

