Steady Tvesa makes cut in South Africa

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik played an extremely steady round of 1-under 71 to make the cut at the Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge on the Sunshine Ladies Tour here on Thursday. Tvesa, who shot 2-over 74, needed a good round to make the 36-hole cut and she picked up one birdie and 17 pars at the Blue Valley Golf Estate.

Tvesa was Tied-26th with only Top-30 and ties making the cut. She won the SuperSport Ladies Challenge two weeks ago and is seeking to find her way back to the Ladies European Tour, as she looks to recover her form this season.

Tvesa, who has won numerous times on her home Tour, the Hero WPG Tour, claimed her first international win outside India and said she was buoyed by the success and was looking forward to the season.

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, one of the two co-leaders after the first day, moved into sole lead by adding 67 to her first day 68 and was 9-under. She was followed by Adriane Klotz of France, who shot 70-67. Lying third is Helen Kreuzer of Germany with 70-68 and two players Carolin Kauffman (69-70) and Tina Mazarino of Denmark, with 71-68, share the fourth place.

Kiera Floyd, a 19-year-old South African prodigy, who was tied for the lead after the first day, slipped to Tied-sixth place with 68-72, and was sharing the position with Romy Meekers of the Netherlands and Stacy Bregman of South Africa.

The Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge is the third event on the eight-event Sunshine Ladies Tour Calendar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)