Shaheen Afridi becomes third bowler to hit 100-wicket mark in PSL

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi became the third bowler to claim 100 wickets in the Pakistan Super League during the Lahore Qalandars clash against Islamabad United.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:22 IST
Shaheen Afridi becomes third bowler to hit 100-wicket mark in PSL
Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi became the third bowler to claim 100 wickets in the Pakistan Super League during the Lahore Qalandars clash against Islamabad United. Afridi who is the skipper of Lahore Qalandars reached the three-digit mark by dismissing Nassem Shah. Before Afridi, only two players have managed to cross the 100-digit mark in the PSL.

Wahab Riaz became the first bowler to claim 100 wickets in the PSL, he is the all-time leading wicket-taker with an impressive 113 scalps to his name. Hasan Ali holds the second spot with 107 wickets to his name in PSL. Spinner Shadab Khan holds the fourth spot with 87 wickets while Faheem Ashraf is on the fifth position with 73 wickets in PSL.

Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious with a 17-run win but are still at the bottom of the table. Qalandars held the upper hand while defending their target of 163 runs. They made early inroads making a difficult challenge for Shadab's side as they looked to claim victory. Skipper Shaheen made his mark by dismissing Alex Hales for a duck. Agha Salman followed in the footsteps of Hales after scoring four runs. Shadab's wicket further increased Islamabad's woes. Colin Munro (15), Imad Wasim (7), and Jordan Cox's (7) dismissals in quick succession left Islamabad in a tough spot.

Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf tried to launch a late counter-attack to raise hopes of an unprecedented victory with their 35-run stand. However, Lahore bounced back to end their hopes of a victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

