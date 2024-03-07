Left Menu

Tennis-San Francisco to host 2025 Laver Cup

It marks the first time the three-day team tournament, pitting six top men's players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, will be held on the U.S. West Coast. Next year's Laver Cup, which will mark the eighth edition of the event co-created by Roger Federer and honouring tennis great Rod Laver, will be held Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:34 IST
Tennis-San Francisco to host 2025 Laver Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The 2025 edition of the Laver Cup will be held in San Francisco at the home of the National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors, tournament organisers said on Thursday. It marks the first time the three-day team tournament, pitting six top men's players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, will be held on the U.S. West Coast.

Next year's Laver Cup, which will mark the eighth edition of the event co-created by Roger Federer and honouring tennis great Rod Laver, will be held Sept. 19-21. "Bay Area fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the world's top players as teammates," Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion who helped Team Europe win three Laver Cup titles, said in a news release.

"They will get to see them putting aside their rivalries and sitting courtside together cheering each other on. This doesn't exist anywhere else." This year's Laver Cup, where Team World will target a third consecutive victory, will be held Sept. 20-22 in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024