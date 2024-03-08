WPL Scoreboard: MI vs UPW

Scoreboard of Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia c Sehrawat b Athapaththu 9 Hayley Matthews c Ecclestone b Athapaththu 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt b Gayakwad 45 Harmanpreet Kaur b Thakor 33 Amelia Kerr run out (Harris/Ecclestone) 39 Amanjot Kaur c Thakor b Sharma 7 Sajeevan Sajana not out 22 Extras: (B-1) 1 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-17, 3-76, 4-104, 5-117, 6-160 Bowling: Grace Harris 3-0-18-0, Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-27-2, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-34-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-30-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-31-1, Saima Thakor 2-0-19-1.

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy b Ismail 3 Kiran Navgire b Ishaque 7 Chamari Athapaththu c Sajana b Matthews 3 Grace Harris b Ishaque 15 Deepti Sharma not out 53 Shweta Sehrawat b Vastrakar 17 Poonam Khemnar b Nat Sciver-Brunt 7 Sophie Ecclestone c Sajana b Nat Sciver-Brunt 0 Uma Chetry c Sajana b Ishaque 8 Saima Thakor c Ishaque b Sajana 0 Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-15, 3-15, 4-41, 5-58, 6-69, 7-69, 8-106, 9-107 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-6-1, Saika Ishaque 4-0-27-3, Hayley Matthews 4-0-22-1, Pooja Vastrakar 2-0-8-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-14-2, Amelia Kerr 2-0-23-0, Amanjot Kaur 1-0-5-0, Sajeevan Sajana 1-0-12-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)