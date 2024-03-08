Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool hammer Sparta Prague 5-1 with Nunez double

An early penalty by Alexis Mac Allister and a Darwin Nunez brace helped Liverpool to thrash Sparta Prague 5-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. After Mac Allister was taken down inside the box, the Argentine gave Liverpool the lead from the spot in the sixth minute.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-03-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 01:30 IST
Soccer-Liverpool hammer Sparta Prague 5-1 with Nunez double
  • Country:
  • Czechia

An early penalty by Alexis Mac Allister and a Darwin Nunez brace helped Liverpool to thrash Sparta Prague 5-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. After Mac Allister was taken down inside the box, the Argentine gave Liverpool the lead from the spot in the sixth minute. He sent Sparta keeper Peter Jensen the wrong way as he fired into the bottom corner.

Nunez doubled the advantage from a distance in the 25th, scoring just under the bar and leaving Sparta goalkeeper with no chance before making it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time. Liverpool substitute Conor Bradley scored an own goal just after the break but the visitors restored their three-goal lead in the 53rd minute through Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai added a fifth in added time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024