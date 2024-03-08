Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Warriors bulldoze Bucks

Stephen Curry led a balanced scoring attack with 29 points and the Golden State Warriors rebounded from a humiliating loss in Boston with a 125-90 romp over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in San Francisco. Golden State rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis squashed a Milwaukee rally with two blocks on Giannis Antetokounmpo in a five-second highlight reel in the third quarter. He added 15 points and four blocks for the Warriors, who were last seen getting swamped 140-88 by the Celtics on Sunday.

Basketball-Canada to host WNBA pre-season game in Edmonton

Canada will host a Women's National Basketball Association pre-season game for a second consecutive year as the Los Angeles Sparks will face the Seattle Storm in Edmonton on May 5, the league said on Thursday. The exhibition, which is designed to grow the popularity of the league outside the United States, will be played about a year after the inaugural WNBA Canada Game was held in Toronto in front of a sold-out crowd

Russian national team drops banned figure skater Kamila Valieva -IFX

Russia's national figure skating team has dropped banned skater Kamila Valieva, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's Ministry of Sport. Valieva received a four-year doping ban in late January, effectively stripping the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) of its gold medal in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games nearly two years after the competition.

Motor racing-Horner seeks to turn focus to F1 after accuser is suspended

Red Bull Formula One team boss boss Christian Horner appealed for his family's privacy to be respected on Thursday after facing another barrage of questions about his conduct. Speaking at the Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah hours after it emerged that the Formula One champions had suspended a female employee who accused him of inappropriate behaviour, Horner said it was time to move on.

Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was fastest in Thursday's floodlit second practice for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix after Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen set the afternoon pace. George Russell was second on the timesheets for Mercedes, 0.230 slower than Alonso's one minute 28.827 second effort, with Verstappen third and 0.331 off the Spaniard's best.

Boxing-Mike Tyson to face Jake Paul in heavyweight bout streamed on Netflix in July

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a fight that will be streamed by Netflix on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, promoters said on Thursday. Tyson, who is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, said it would be fun to take on Paul, who is 27 and has a 9-1 record with six knockouts.

Soccer-Man City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown

There is a sense of destiny around Liverpool as the final act of Juergen Klopp's trophy-laden Anfield reign plays out, but on Sunday the seemingly unstoppable force that is Manchester City will seek to deliver a reality check. An intriguing three-way Premier League title race arrives at a potentially pivotal point as Klopp's leaders welcome reigning champions City with top spot at stake and games running out.

Tennis-Wawrinka struggles continue with early Indian Wells loss

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka lost 7-6(3) 4-6 6-2 to Tomas Machac in the Indian Wells first round on Thursday as the Swiss player continues to struggle. Wawrinka, 38, reached a career high of world number three a decade ago with his aggressive style of play but was unable to match 23-year-old Czech Machac's level in the deciding set and his signature one-handed backhand sail wide on match point.

Reports: Eagles, RB Saquon Barkley have mutual interest

The Philadelphia Eagles and running back Saquon Barkley have a mutual interest heading into the start of free agency, according to multiple reports. The New York Post and Philadelphia's WIP radio both reported Thursday on Barkley's potential move from the New York Giants to their NFC East rivals.

Reports: Bears sign tagged CB Jaylon Johnson to $76M deal

Two days after the Bears used the franchise tag to keep him, cornerback Jaylon Johnson secured a $76 million deal to stay in Chicago, according to reports Thursday. Once the signing is official, Johnson, 24, would become one of the highest-paid players at the position on a deal that would average $19 million per year and reportedly includes $54.4 million guaranteed.

